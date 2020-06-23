KISSING CANDICE – “Ghosted” Now Available On Streaming Platforms

Kissing Candice fans no longer have to wait. The Long Island group has heard their pleas and is set to satiate their metal demands. Kissing Candice's highly requested live and well-beloved music video, "Ghosted" is now available for streaming and download: anywhere, anytime. The moment has now arrived as their fans' yearning desires are being fulfilled. Kissing Candice along with The Label Group via INgrooves has now made "Ghosted" available for streaming/download. Find an outlet here.

“'Ghosted’ has been a staple in our live set for years now. However, fans consider it a 'lost track' as it never received a proper release. We never put it out on an album and people always ask where they can hear it other than on YouTube. We are beyond excited to finally introduce ‘Ghosted’ into the streaming universe so it can continue to crush skulls as it does live. We figured this would be a great thing to do while our fans eagerly await the release of our new full-length album!"' - Kissing Candice