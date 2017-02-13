KITTIE Bassist TRISH DOAN Passes Away

"It is with immeasurable sadness that we share news of the passing of our sister and best friend Trish Doan," reads a post on Kittie's Facebook page. "Finding the right words is tough. She was so bright and vibrant and talented and we loved her and still do. She was so much more than just a musician or member of the band. She was our blood, our sister and family. Finding our way without her will be challenging, like a ship without a lighthouse, and we are devastated. We ask that you please respect our privacy and her family's privacy during this difficult time."

A cause of death has not yet been announced; Trish Doan was 31 years old at the time of her passing. BraveWords sends our condolences to Trish's family, bandmates, friends and fans.

Trish was a member of Kittie from 2005 to 2007, and again from 2012 to 2017. She appears on the band's Never Again EP, as well as their fourth album Funeral For Yesterday.