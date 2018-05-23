KITTIE Drummer MERCEDES LANDER - Full Drum Lesson Online: Five Tips For Making A Song Catchy

Courtesy of Drumeo, Kittie drummer Mercedes Lander is featured in a new online drum lesson, Five Tips For Making A Song Catchy.

Drumeo: "From the lyrics to the drum parts, guitar riffs, and bass lines, everything has to work together in harmony to make a song catchy... but there are other factors that can contribute to this. To help you understand how you can apply these concepts with your drum parts, Mercedes Lander will teach and demonstrate five tips that will greatly expand the list of tools you have at your disposal when crafting new songs. She'll talk structure, orchestration, thinking outside the box, and more!"

The lesson breakdown is as follows:

0:00 - Song #1

3:38 - Introduction

5:42 - Lesson Overview

6:54 - Tip #1

12:58 - Tip #2

18:28 - Tip #3

23:02 - Tip #4

31:42 - Tip #5

33:37 - "Sleep Walking" by Kittie

41:39 "Empires Part 2" by Kittie

Lander recently spoke with YesterdazeNews about Kittie's 20th Anniversary Documentary, Origins/Evolutions, and forming the band at the age of 12.

Mercedes: "I had the weirdest childhood ever. I don't really know anybody else that grew up like that. It's definitely surreal, and it puts a lot of things in perspective. Also, it makes social interactions kind of weird, too, because you're sitting around with a bunch of people that aren't in the business and you all start telling stories; all my stories involve strip clubs and a lot of alcohol and debaucherous things, so normies are kind of weirded out by that."