KITTIE - Original Lineup Performs "Charlotte" At 20th Anniversary Reunion Concert; HD Video

Kittie's original lineup - guitarist Fallon Bowman, singer/guitarist Morgan Lander, drummer Mercedes Lander and bassist Tanya Candler - have released the video below of the band performing "Charlotte" at their 20th anniversary reunion concert on October 27th, 2017 at the London Music Hall in London, ON. Find the clip below.

The track is featured on Kittie's new concert film, Kittie: Live At The London Music Hall, out now and available on DVD, Blu Ray, and Digital.

Witness heavy metal history as Kittie takes the stage for the first time since 2013. Featuring line-ups from multiple eras, this 20th anniversary reunion show served as the after party for their all-encompassing career-spanning documentary, Kittie: Origins/Evolutions. Expect unforgettable heavy, fast and aggressive metal from a once-in-a-lifetime performance twenty years in the making.