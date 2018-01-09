KITTIE's 20th Anniversary Celebrated With Upcoming Documentary (DVD & Blu Ray) / CD Release

How many people do you know that accomplished something that effectively changed lives while they were in High School? Morgan and Mercedes Lander didn't intend to become heavy metal feminist icons in their teens, but that is exactly what they have become.

They held their own with some of the biggest metal bands in the genre and made music as brutal as any of their male counterparts. They were RIAA certified gold and have sold millions of records since their debut 20 years ago. With plays in the millions on YouTube and Spotify, the band is even more relevant today, due to the international dialogue about women in entertainment.

The 3-disc set (DVD, Blu Ray and CD) is due out on March 30th. Also, look out for a 12" record of the audio portion of the release in the coming months.

Complete details to follow.