KITTIE Vocalist MORGAN LANDER On Recording New Material - "It Doesn't Seem Right To Just Do It For The Sake Of Doing It"

Kittie vocalist / guitarist Morgan Lander recently guested on Talk Toomey to discuss the band's new concert video, Kittie: Live At The London Music Hall. She also opens up about why the band has not recorded any new material since 2011's I've Failed You. Check out the interview below.

Lander on whether Kittie will regroup and record new material:

"I don't know. There's a part of me that always kind of feels like… to make a new album, it wouldn't feel right because the person that would be playing bass on the album is no longer with us. Ivy (Vujic) left the band a number of years ago (in 2012), she started a family, things are different for her now, so I don't think that she would be the right person to wanna do that. I know that she probably would. For Kittie and who we were, towards, I guess, the end of this last album cycle - with Tara (McLeod / guitar) and Trish (Doan / bass) and Mercedes (Lander / drums) and I - it just doesn't feel right for me (to continue without Doan), which is a big part of why maybe I do feel hesitant to do it... because it just doesn't seem right to just do it for the sake of doing it. At this point, I wanna be able to do it because I think it's a lot of fun and I wanna do music with my friends. And it's sad that she is not around to be a part of that."

Trish Doan passed away on On February 11, 2017 at the age of 31.

Kittie recently issued the following update:

"We are excited to announce on March 26th we'll be releasing Kittie: Live At The London Music Hall! This is the long awaited concert video of our 20th anniversary reunion show! Pre-order now here."

Check out teaser footage of "Charlotte" from Live At The London Music Hall below featuring the original Kittie line-up of Morgan Lander, Mercedes Lander, Fallon Bowman and Tanya Candler.

On October 27th, 2017 Kittie celebrated the premiere of their career-spanning documentary Kittie: Origins/Evolutions by bringing a One Night Only unprecedented afterparty concert event like no other to Rum Runners in their home town of London, Ontario.

The show was an anthology set featuring past and present band members: I've Failed You / In The Black era, the Oracle / Until The End era, and the Spit era. Fan-filmed video and the band's Facebook livestream is available below.

The setlist was as follows:

Morgan Lander, Mercedes Lander, Tara McLeod and Ivy Vujic

"My Plague"

"Cut Throat"

"Empires, Pt. 2"

"Forgive & Forget"

"We Are the Lamb"

Morgan Lander, Mercedes Lander, Jennifer Arroyo and Jeff Phillips

"Oracle"

"Pussy Sugar" (first time live since 2011)

"Mouthful of Poison" (first time live since 2012)

"Burning Bridges"

"Pain" (first time live since 2007)

Morgan Lander, Mercedes Lander, Fallon Bowman and Tanya Candler

"Spit"

"Charlotte" (first time live since 2008)

"Choke" (Fallon on vocals. First time live since 2001)

"Paperdoll" (remix version. Tanya on vocals and Morgan on bass, First time live since 2002)

"Brackish" (first time live since 2008)