KITTIE Vocalist MORGAN LANDER Pays Tribute To TRISH DOAN - "I Loved Her Like A Sister And She Was A Part Of My Family"

"It is with immeasurable sadness that we share news of the passing of our sister and best friend Trish Doan," reads a post on Kittie's Facebook page. "Finding the right words is tough. She was so bright and vibrant and talented and we loved her and still do. She was so much more than just a musician or member of the band. She was our blood, our sister and family. Finding our way without her will be challenging, like a ship without a lighthouse, and we are devastated. We ask that you please respect our privacy and her family's privacy during this difficult time."

Kittie vocalist/guitarist Morgan Lander has since posted the following message online:

"Forgive my absence, I have been struggling with the right words and having trouble processing the loss of someone who I counted among my best friends. Thank you to everyone for reaching out, your kind words, stories and photos. She was truly loved by more people than she could ever know. From the moment I met Trish there was an instant bond between us that I could never really explain. Perhaps we saw within each other many of the things that were reflected within ourselves; qualities that made us intrinsically who we are, and we clung to that dearly. I think she also looked up to me a great deal, and I appreciated the responsibility of what that meant as a friend. We grew up together to become better people than who we once were and through everything she and I always remained very close, part of the support system we both needed. I loved her like a sister and she was a part of my family, now forever changed. She with her boundless energy, 10,000 ideas and a fiery, vibrant light that could never be extinguished, even now. I love you Trish and I miss you."

Trish was a member of Kittie from 2005 to 2007, and again from 2012 to 2017. She appears on the band's Never Again EP, as well as their fourth album Funeral For Yesterday.

Former Kittie bassist Ivy Vujic Jenkins, who replaced Doan in 2007 and was in turn replaced by Doan in 2012, has posted the following tribute:

"Anyone who has ever met Trish Doan knows that she was one of the sweetest, kindest, most down to earth people on this planet. I loved seeing her beautiful photos of Australian sunsets and city skylines, and nerding out about bass gear and geeky tech stuff. Everyone loved Trish more than she ever realized. She has left an imprint on so many lives. Her memory and legacy will outlive her physical form for many years to come. Much love to Trish's family, friends and all of the world that was touched by her presence. Trish, you are loved and greatly missed."