On Sunday April 14th, the legendary Rainbow Bar and Grill on Sunset Blvd. in Hollywood, California will host their 47th anniversary bash. The Party In The Parking Lot lineup includes: Kix, Hookers & Blow, Bulletboys, Jizzy Pearl's Love/Hate, and London - with more bands to be announced. Gates to the outdoor stage open at 1pm. Admission is free with a two drink minimum.