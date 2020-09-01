KK'S PRIEST - Debut Album In Mixing Phase, Says TIM "RIPPER" OWENS

Tim “Ripper” Owens has revealed via Twitter that the forthcoming debut album from KK's Priest, the new project from former Judas Priest guitarist K.K. Downing, is currently in the mixing phase.



In addition to Downing and Owens, KK's Priest features ex-Judas Priest drummer Les Binks, Tony Newton (Voodoo Six) on bass, and A.J. Mills (Hostile) on guitar. The band's debut will be released globally by Explorer1 Music Group as a part of the partnership K.K Downing signed early 2020.

Downing previously stated: "We are incredibly excited and totally ready for the launch of what we consider to be an exceptional and important record; we sincerely hope that you will agree!"

Stay tuned for updates.

