KLASSIK '78 Release Six Song Original Tribute To '70s Era KISS

February 16, 2017, an hour ago

To celebrate Valentine's Day 2017, Klassik '78 released a self-titled six-song album written and recorded by a few KISS fans, as a tribute to the iconic musical style and influence of '70s era KISS.

So put on your headphones and let your imagination take over as though Klassik '78 was a lost album from 1978... or just crank it up in the car on a Saturday night and let it..."Rock And Roll You!"

The cover art and tracklisting are as follows:

"Standing Tall"
"Please 'N Tease"
"Mean Business"
"Passion & Love"
"Rock And Roll You"
"Streetwise"

Listen to audio samples and check out purchase options at klassick78.com and/or CDbaby.

 

