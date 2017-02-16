KLASSIK '78 Release Six Song Original Tribute To '70s Era KISS
February 16, 2017, an hour ago
To celebrate Valentine's Day 2017, Klassik '78 released a self-titled six-song album written and recorded by a few KISS fans, as a tribute to the iconic musical style and influence of '70s era KISS.
So put on your headphones and let your imagination take over as though Klassik '78 was a lost album from 1978... or just crank it up in the car on a Saturday night and let it..."Rock And Roll You!"
The cover art and tracklisting are as follows:
"Standing Tall"
"Please 'N Tease"
"Mean Business"
"Passion & Love"
"Rock And Roll You"
"Streetwise"
Listen to audio samples and check out purchase options at klassick78.com and/or CDbaby.