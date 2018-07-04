KLEE PROJECT To Release "Still Waiting" Single On July 13th

After the release of “I’ll Break It Down” (video below), Italian southern rock act Klee Project will release a new single "Still Waiting" on July 13th. The track is the second single taken from the new album, which will be available next fall.

A track with a good dose of melody, as revealed by their frontman Roberto Sterpetti: "The song is strongly represented by the the video. The film appears to suggest that the music speaks about a love story, but a rather dysfunctional one. Themes of romance, fantasy, heartbreak, destruction, revolution, transformation and rebirth can be seen, and heard too. The end of the song strongly shows how the narrator has been singing about his own relationship to himself, even more that to someone else. As he passes through the song, the way to find his authentic inner strength become clear, and he starts to create a path of new adventures in life. 'Still waiting' is a piece of hope, a ray of dark light, a reason to move on, and stay still."

Watch a video for the previous single "I'll Break It Down" below: