November 2, 2017, 28 minutes ago

KLOGR Debut Music Video For “Technocracy” Featuring PRONG Drummer ART CRUZ

Italian progressive rock/metal band, Klogr, have premiered their new video for “Technocracy”, taken from their new studio album. Keystone. This version of “Technocracy” is a special remix with both the song and video featuring Prong's Art Cruz on drums.

The video was directed and edited by Roberto Zampa, and can be seen below. It's also been confirmed that Art Cruz is to be Klogr's guest drummer for their upcoming European tour with The Rasmus.

