KMFDM Guitarist Covers MOTÖRHEAD's Entire Overkill Album; SAIGON KICK Guitarist JASON BIELER Guests On "Damage Case"
May 22, 2018, an hour ago
Andee Blacksugar, guitarist for industrial metal pioneers KMFDM (and former onstage foil for postpunk gothfather Peter Murphy) has released a new album under his Black Sugar Transmission initiative (whose past efforts have featured cameos from Vernon Reid of Living Colour and Dug Pinnick of King's X). It is a song-for-song re-imagining of Motörhead's imperishable 1979 album Overkill.
Andee made the album in five days and brought his friend and sparring partner Jason Bieler (Saigon Kick) into the mix for a scorching solo on "Damage Case".
Overkill can be streamed and downloaded on Black Sugar Transmission's Bandcamp page here, or check it out using the player below.