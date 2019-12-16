KNASTERBART Debut Official Music Video For "Herzchen im Schnee"

December 16, 2019, 42 minutes ago

news hard rock knasterbart

German folk rock collective, Knasterbart, have released a video for "Herzchen im Schnee", featured on their Napalm Records debut, Perlen vor die Säue, out now. Watch below:

Knasterbart  have steered clear of all things golden and glamorous and chosen the hard life of a bunch of partying hicks instead: These seven dudes keep finding the stars in the gutter and have done so since 2012, churning out truly unique folk rock full of lewd humor, naughty daydreams and a healthy dose of self-mockery courtesy of musicians of Versengold and Mr. Hurley & Die Pulveraffen.

Perlen vor die Säue is a smorgasbord of catchy and tongue-in-cheek songs full of outlaw party flavor ("Ringelpiez am Kiez"), tear-jerking moments ("Bambis Mama") and a peculiar love/hate relationship with Christmas ("Herzchen im Schnee"). This is a hefty, rough-and-ready album for all future piglets and those who already know how to grunt!

Order the album here.

Tracklisting:

"Perlen für die Säue"
"Ringelpiez am Kiez"
"Kneipenschlägerei"
"Backpfeifensonate in d-Moll"
"Bambis Mama"
"Gib dich auf"
"Laich mich ein"
"Muss-ketier"
"Gossenglocken"
"Tanzt nach meiner Pfeife"
"Geboren um zu Sterben"
"Herzchen im Schnee"

"Laich mich ein" video:

"Kneipenschlägerei" video:

Track-by-track videos:

Part 1:

Part 2:

Knasterbart lineup:

Hotze (Vocals)
Fummelfips (Vocals, Mandolin)
Hackepeter (Guitar)
Schramme (Guitar)
Fidolin (Violin)
Klappstuhl (Bass)
Knüppelkalle (Drums)



