KNASTERBART Debut Official Music Video For "Laich Mich Ein"; New Album Out Now

German folk rock collective, Knasterbart, have released a video for "Laich Mich Ein", featured on their Napalm Records debut, Perlen vor die Säue, out now. Watch below:

Knasterbart have steered clear of all things golden and glamorous and chosen the hard life of a bunch of partying hicks instead: These seven dudes keep finding the stars in the gutter and have done so since 2012, churning out truly unique folk rock full of lewd humor, naughty daydreams and a healthy dose of self-mockery courtesy of musicians of Versengold and Mr. Hurley & Die Pulveraffen.

Perlen vor die Säue is a smorgasbord of catchy and tongue-in-cheek songs full of outlaw party flavor ("Ringelpiez am Kiez"), tear-jerking moments ("Bambis Mama") and a peculiar love/hate relationship with Christmas ("Herzchen im Schnee"). This is a hefty, rough-and-ready album for all future piglets and those who already know how to grunt!

Order the album here.

Tracklisting:

"Perlen für die Säue"

"Ringelpiez am Kiez"

"Kneipenschlägerei"

"Backpfeifensonate in d-Moll"

"Bambis Mama"

"Gib dich auf"

"Laich mich ein"

"Muss-ketier"

"Gossenglocken"

"Tanzt nach meiner Pfeife"

"Geboren um zu Sterben"

"Herzchen im Schnee"

"Kneipenschlägerei" video:

Track-by-track videos:

Part 1:

Part 2:

Knasterbart lineup:

Hotze (Vocals)

Fummelfips (Vocals, Mandolin)

Hackepeter (Guitar)

Schramme (Guitar)

Fidolin (Violin)

Klappstuhl (Bass)

Knüppelkalle (Drums)