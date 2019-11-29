KNASTERBART Debut Official Music Video For "Laich Mich Ein"; New Album Out Now
November 29, 2019, 2 hours ago
German folk rock collective, Knasterbart, have released a video for "Laich Mich Ein", featured on their Napalm Records debut, Perlen vor die Säue, out now. Watch below:
Knasterbart have steered clear of all things golden and glamorous and chosen the hard life of a bunch of partying hicks instead: These seven dudes keep finding the stars in the gutter and have done so since 2012, churning out truly unique folk rock full of lewd humor, naughty daydreams and a healthy dose of self-mockery courtesy of musicians of Versengold and Mr. Hurley & Die Pulveraffen.
Perlen vor die Säue is a smorgasbord of catchy and tongue-in-cheek songs full of outlaw party flavor ("Ringelpiez am Kiez"), tear-jerking moments ("Bambis Mama") and a peculiar love/hate relationship with Christmas ("Herzchen im Schnee"). This is a hefty, rough-and-ready album for all future piglets and those who already know how to grunt!
Order the album here.
Tracklisting:
"Perlen für die Säue"
"Ringelpiez am Kiez"
"Kneipenschlägerei"
"Backpfeifensonate in d-Moll"
"Bambis Mama"
"Gib dich auf"
"Laich mich ein"
"Muss-ketier"
"Gossenglocken"
"Tanzt nach meiner Pfeife"
"Geboren um zu Sterben"
"Herzchen im Schnee"
"Kneipenschlägerei" video:
Track-by-track videos:
Part 1:
Part 2:
Knasterbart lineup:
Hotze (Vocals)
Fummelfips (Vocals, Mandolin)
Hackepeter (Guitar)
Schramme (Guitar)
Fidolin (Violin)
Klappstuhl (Bass)
Knüppelkalle (Drums)