KNASTERBART Release "Kneipenschlägerei" Music Video

German folk rock collective, Knasterbart, have released a video for "Kneipenschlägerei", a track from their upcoming Napalm Records debut. Check it out below.

Knasterbart have steered clear of all things golden and glamorous and chosen the hard life of a bunch of partying hicks instead: These seven dudes keep finding the stars in the gutter and have done so since 2012, churning out truly unique folk rock full of lewd humor, naughty daydreams and a healthy dose of self-mockery courtesy of musicians of Versengold and Mr. Hurley & Die Pulveraffen.

After the band just inked a worldwide deal with leading rock and metal label Napalm Records, their fourth album, Perlen vor die Säue (English for Pearls Before Swine), will see the light of day on November 29.

Perlen vor die Säue is a smorgasbord of catchy and tongue-in-cheek songs full of outlaw party flavor ("Ringelpiez am Kiez"), tear-jerking moments ("Bambis Mama") and a peculiar love/hate relationship with Christmas ("Herzchen im Schnee"). This is a hefty, rough-and-ready album for all future piglets and those who already know how to grunt!

Pre-order the album here.

Tracklisting:

"Perlen für die Säue"

"Ringelpiez am Kiez"

"Kneipenschlägerei"

"Backpfeifensonate in d-Moll"

"Bambis Mama"

"Gib dich auf"

"Laich mich ein"

"Muss-ketier"

"Gossenglocken"

"Tanzt nach meiner Pfeife"

"Geboren um zu Sterben"

"Herzchen im Schnee"

"Kneipenschlägerei" video:

Knasterbart lineup:

Hotze (Vocals)

Fummelfips (Vocals, Mandolin)

Hackepeter (Guitar)

Schramme (Guitar)

Fidolin (Violin)

Klappstuhl (Bass)

Knüppelkalle (Drums)