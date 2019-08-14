KNIGHTMARE To Release Space Nights Album Via Rafchild Records; Band Announce New Drummer

Raleigh, North Carolina-based power metallers, Knightmare, are in final preparations to release their fourth album, entitled Space Nights. The album will be available via Rafchild Records (Germany).

Says the band: "We are incredibly excited to announce that our fourth studio album, Space Nights, will be released via Rafchild Records in Germany. We’ve known label owner Raphael for a long time, and he has been a fantastic friend and cohort. We look forward to releasing this album with him via his new label. He does fantastic work and we are beyond elated to join the team. We will have a release date very soon for the album."

Tracklisting:

"The Conqueror"

"Heart Of Stone"

"Khazad-Doom"

"Flame Of The West"

"Spellbound"

"Witchburn"

"Space Nights"

Another message from Knightmare: "Well everyone, you've waited patiently so here is some more awesome news to start off your week. Please join us in welcoming our good bud Chris Hathcock of the band The Reticent as our new drummer! We are beyond stoked about Chris joining forces with us. He's a killer musician and a rad dude and we can't wait to see where we go with him.

"Keep an eye open for band updates, upcoming show dates, new album pre-sale date, and other information regarding the release.

"As always, thanks a million for the endless love and support. See you soon."