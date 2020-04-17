Knotfest.com To Stream BEHEMOTH’s 2016 Concert Messe Noire: Live Satanist Warsaw Later Today

This week's addition to the series of killer live performances being streamed on Knotfest.com will be Behemoth's phenomenal 2016 homeland show Messe Noire: Live Satanist in Warsaw, Poland. This week's broadcast will air on Friday April 17th at 10pm BST / 5pm EDT / 2pm PDT and will feature a special video intro from Behemoth frontman, Nergal and a live chat with Behemoth bassist, Orion.

The performance is the live full album of the writhing, densely layered, brutally violent and sinister record The Satanist. The performance originally appeared on the Behemoth’s 2018 live DVD, Messe Noire which included the band's victorious shows in Warsaw, Poland on October 8, 2016 and Brutal Assault 2016, as well as The Satanist cinematic archive featuring all official videos associated with the band's globally successful record of the same name. The DVD/CD combo album can be purchased here. Watch the trailer below.

Knotfest.com has already treated fans to sets from Lamb Of God, Megadeth and Slipknot; all of which have featured band member participation in the comments section during the broadcast and, in the case of Megadeth and Slipknot, the release of special edition merch items with a portion of the profits going to COVID-19 relief charities.

The many Knotfest events worldwide – Knotfest Festivals, Knotfest Roadshow Tours, and Knotfest At Sea – have one purpose, which is to celebrate our community of loud music, art, and culture - together. When we are unable to physically come together to do this, for the sake of the common health and safety of all – Knotfst is keeping the celebration going with these weekly live performances.

Slipknot and Knotfest welcome ALL in the heavy metal community to these events. We hope you enjoy. In the words of Corey Taylor, "Take care of yourselves, and take care of each other."