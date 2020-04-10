Knotfest.com To Stream SLIPKNOT’s Headline Set From Download Festival 2019 Later Today

Knotfest.com has announced the continuation of it's free streaming series of killer live performances, which has already treated fans to sets from Lamb Of God and Megadeth, with the broadcast of Slipknot's headline set from Download Festival 2019.

The performance will today, Friday, April 10 at 6 PM EDT/3 PM PDT and will feature a Q&A live chat with Slipknot bassist VMAN throughout the performance. Slipknot will also premiere three exclusive merch items - a t-shirt, sweatshirt and sweatpants - during the stream, with 10% of the profits being donated to COVID-19 relief charities. The items will be available from SlipknotMerch.com.

The many Knotfest events worldwide – Knotfest Festivals, Knotfest Roadshow Tours, and Knotfest At Sea – have one purpose, which is to celebrate our community of loud music, art, and culture - together. When we are unable to physically come together to do this, for the sake of the common health and safety of all – Knotfest is keeping the celebration going with these weekly live performances.