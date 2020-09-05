Know How Android Apps Are Helping People To Trade Bitcoins

Technology is advancing day by day, and we are looking at an ever-changing world view. In this time, the bitcoin users expect to have ease in their payment style. For the same reason, some phone companies like HTC, Samsung, and a few others have launched phones dedicated to crypto trading.

While the others who are not currently thinking about purchasing a phone can use Android’s different apps for its users, that will help in trading cryptocurrencies.

Let us find out some benefits of using android apps for trading bitcoins.

The benefit of Android Apps for Bitcoin Trade



The various benefits of apps for bitcoin as they will bring in extended ease in your lives. This means that when you are using an app, it will be impossible for anyone to hack into your property easily. However, some malware can fork out your bitcoins.

Leaving the cons for later, let us discuss the benefits first.

1. Take your bitcoins anywhere.

2. When you use an app for bitcoins, you can carry it anywhere with you. Suppose you are traveling for a business meeting to some other country, but you do not want to pay the exchange fee. In this kind of situation, you will be able to use bitcoins directly from an app and exchange it to the local currency if need be.

3. Keeping your property close to you

Bitcoins are very precious, not just now, but in the coming future, it will gain more value as well as popularity. If you have a bitcoin app, you will be able to sit in your car and make easy payments.

Bitcoin as currency



The bitcoin that you carry on your phone must be kept safe. As your phone is traveling with you, make sure that you cannot connect it with public networks or wifis. Just like you cannot leave your wallet on the table, for using the washroom, you cannot leave your bitcoin accounts revealed to public connections.

Some of the Android Apps for Bitcoin Trade

You can use many apps for trading bitcoins, but in this list, I will choose the famous ones. If you are interested, you can use ethereum code website to invest in bitcoins and/or use them for quick payments.

1. Blockchain Wallet- is an app for a cryptocurrency wallet. This app mainly works with bitcoins and offers many features. In this app, you will be able to use the two-factor authentication process and protect your property from being stolen through the PIN protection.

2. Coin Stats- This app will help you in looking into the prices of different cryptocurrencies. This app has over 3,000 currencies over 100 exchanges. The exchanges that you use can be synced into this app automatically for creating an entire portfolio.

3. Blockfolio- The app called block folio will help the cryptocurrency user to see the investments being made in cryptocurrencies. If you want, this app can also send you notifications of the prices from time to time.

4. Cobo- a wallet app for cryptocurrencies allows you to keep currencies like Bitcoin, Decred, Litecoin, Ethereum Ripple, ZCash, DogeCoin, and a lot of others. In this app, you can access technologies such as master node and proof of stake.

5. Simple Bitcoin Wallet- The wallet is dedicated to bitcoins but also features Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, Ethereum, and a few others. This one is not an application in the first place, rather a widget. Along with your other apps, you can update this and keep your money just one click away.

Conclusion



I hope that now you know how apps are helping people trade bitcoins. The android apps for bitcoin will increase in number, while you have to take the right decision. This means that you have to install those apps that you need, without downloading a few that will only eat space on your phone.

When you finally decide to purchase bitcoins, it will be a healthy habit to stay updated with the bitcoin’s news and updates. This, as a result, will help you with buying and selling bitcoins accordingly. Happy investment, folks!!