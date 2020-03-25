Know The 10 Key Signs Of Porn Addiction

Treatment and psychiatric communities often have a divided opinion on whether or not porn addiction is an actual addiction. Though, a lot of regular obsessions like gambling, are more prominently accepted, porn addiction is still a debated topic amongst medical professionals. Irrespective of the status, there are victims. Be it a compulsion or an addiction some people need help. Today, porn addiction is one of the key reported obsessions. It involves people who experience a regular desire to watch porn, and sadly they cannot do anything to overcome this desire. Similar to the other addictions, porn addiction too has numerous signs, which should be checked. So, here we are listing ten signs of porn addiction, which you need to be aware of.

It is impossible to stop

Kyle, who offers online assignment help, says that while he was a teenager, it was almost impossible for him to stop consuming pornography. If you, or your partner, have long been trying to quit porn, but just cannot stop, it could be a sign of an underlying obsession.

You lose money

At times, people with porn addiction tend to spend money on what is supposed, an HD quality porn. If that happens, they are likely to experience financial hardship in their life. If your partner repeatedly complains of financial issues but doesn’t wish to disclose the exact nature of the problem, you must delve deeper into the situation.

There is a need for more

Often people who are addicted to porn, seek more of it. Jiah, who offers do my statistics homework service, says that porn addiction is no different from heroin obsession. People tend to feel the craving if they do not consume porn for a day or two. If your child, or your partner, crave porn, you’ll see them sneaking away in the bathroom. They might get defensive when you try to dig in.

You lose a lot of time

When people suffer from porn addiction, they tend to waste a lot of time watching porn. People addicted to porn are mostly lethargic and barely accomplish anything in their day. In times, when they aren’t watching porn, they tend to save some porn for their next viewing.

Little to no interest in sex

If someone is addicted to porn, they tend to lose interest in real sex. Austin, who works with website that writes essays for you, says that while he was experiencing porn addiction, he started losing interest in his partner. Often, people dealing with this addiction, compare their partners to the people they see in porn movies. As a result of it, they have similar expectations from their partners. Since these expectations are rarely met, they lose interest in sex. It makes them uninterested or distant from sex and their partner. You can know your partner is distant if they take more time to get aroused than they usually did.

More demanding

Kiara, who works with Paperdoers, says that while she experienced porn addiction, she developed certain unrealistic expectations from sex. As a result of it, she became more difficult in the bedroom. Honestly, when you are too demanding, you get frustrated easily. It can be emotionally as well as physically uncomfortable for your partner too.

You Lose Attraction

Anaida, who offers best machine learning course online, says that porn addicts tend to have unrealistic beauty expectations from their partner. It can hurt the sentiments of their partner and lead to a crack in the relationships.

There is physical pain

Roxy, who did an excellent long tail pro review online, says that people suffering from porn addiction can experience physical pain at times. It could either be the strain in the eyes, which comes from constant porn viewing, or the pain from the physical movement conducted during the porn. Usually, people addicted to porn have complained about headaches and pain in the neck, wrist and lower back.

You’re Distracted

People who have a porn addiction tend to be distracted from the other aspects of their life. Even while they are with their family or friends, their mind is constantly drifted towards porn. It could harm their personal and professional life. A lot of times, porn-addicted people prefer staying in, all by themselves. It has a direct impact on their social life.

You are always frustrated or angry

Just like any other addiction, people who suffer from porn addiction feel easily irritated if they have to go without porn even for a day. Such people lack patience and get irritated, if you involve them in acts, which could delay their porn viewing time. If you ever try to persuade them to do something, they’ll get irritated and might even lash out at you.

Bottom Line

If you are suffering from porn addiction, you have to check yourself for these signs. However, if you feel it is your partner, or child, who has porn obsession, you need to observe their behavior. It is irrational to judge someone based on just these signs. So, you need to delve deeper into the situation and try to evaluate their behavior. If you feel that your partner doesn’t love you, as much porn could be one of the reasons. To attain certainty, you can try checking their browser history. If the browser history is cleaned every day, you need to take a bold step and communicate with them. Honestly, just like any other addiction, it isn’t easy to get over porn addiction. You have to give them space and time. Initially, they might experience some withdrawal symptoms, but it will get better with time. If the problem is grave, you can seek the help of an expert.



So, these according to us are the top 10 signs of porn addiction. If you have any queries regarding it do let us know about it in the comments below. Our team will certainly get back to you.