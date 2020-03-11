Knoxville's Big Ears Festival Canceled Due To Coronavirus Threat; Event Would Have Seen North American Concert Debut Of SONS OF CHIPOTLE Featuring LED ZEPPELIN Bass Legend JOHN PAUL JONES

Sons Of Chipotle, the musical project featuring Led Zeppelin bass legend John Paul Jones and Finnish classical cellist Anssi Karttunen, were set to make their North American concert debut at Big Ears Festival 2020, which was scheduled to take place March 26 - 29 in Knoxville, TN.

Ashley Capps (Founder / Executive Director of Big Ears Festival) has issued the following:

"It has become clear that we must cancel Big Ears 2020, scheduled for the weekend of Thursday, March 26 thru Sunday, March 29.

"Just 48 hours ago, we were optimistic that there was a path forward; but with events surrounding COVID-19 developing rapidly along with the obvious need for urgent steps to contain its spread, we simply cannot move forward with the festival as scheduled.

"This has been a tough decision. Not only is the principle that “the show must go on” woven into our DNA, but the impact of this cancellation on the community that makes Big Ears possible - the artists, the festival attendees, our staff and production teams, and the Knoxville community with all of its businesses and workers - cannot be overstated.

"We will be offering refunds to all ticket purchasers (assuming you purchased your tickets from our authorized vendor, Front Gate). Within the next day or two, we will be emailing ticket holders with information about the process for securing your refund.

"We are grateful to those of you who have inquired about converting your ticket purchase to a tax-deductible donation. This is indeed possible and we will include details about that option as well.

"We are very grateful for the kind words and support that we have received from so many of you. We believe in Albert Ayler’s proclamation that “music is the healing force of the universe” with all of our heart and soul. A mere two weeks ago, The New York Times called Big Ears “...one of the world’s greatest music bashes.” We will be back to live up to that accolade as soon as we possibly can At the moment, it is too early for us to assess if we may be able to reschedule the festival for sometime later in 2020; for now, we need to pause and refocus.

"These are difficult times. We urge you to stay healthy and do whatever you can to help one another and to make this a better world. We’re counting on you."