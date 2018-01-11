KOBRA AND THE LOTUS Bassist BRAD KENNEDY Interviews DELAIN Guitarist TIMO SOMERS On Sons Of Thunder Podcast

Kobra And The Lotus bassist Brad Kennedy has checked in with a Sons Of Thunder podcast update:

"Episode 31 of the Sons Of Thunder PUNcast is with guitarist and entrePUNneur Timo Somers. Timo plays for Dutch symphonic metal band Delain as well as numerous guest spots for other live acts including Kobra And The Lotus. Starting at a young age and with music, in his lineage, Timo is one of the hardest working artists around. Armed with a vast toolbox of studio skill, a monster resume of live experience, and with a razor-sharp mind for puns, he is a true trifecta. As a man with a true taste for play on words, this was a real treat for me as the host and I hope you the listener enjoy it as much as I did."

Check out the podcast here.

Delain have released the video for "Fire With Fire", featured on the band's first ever live DVD/Blu-Ray package, A Decade Of Delain: Live At Paradiso, out now via Napalm Records.

A Decade Of Delain: Live At Paradiso was filmed at a sold out gig at Amsterdam’s legendary Paradiso on December 10th, 2016. Delain was joined on stage throughout the evening by Alissa White-Gluz (Arch Enemy), Liv Kristine, Burton C. Bell (Fear Factory), and many other special guests and collaborators.

A Decade Of Delain - Live At Paradiso can be ordered here.

Delain will be touring North America with Kamelot and Battlebeast in spring 2018.

Tour dates:

April

16 - Louisville, KY - Mercury Ballroom

17 - Charlotte, NC - Filmore Underground

18 - Silver Springs, MD - The Filmore

20 - New York, NY - Irving Plaza

22 - Montreal, QC - Metropolis

23 - Toronto, ON - The Opera House

25 - Albany, NY - Upstate Concert Hall

26 - Pittsburgh, PA - Carnegie Music Hall

27 - Chicago, IL - Concord Music Hall

28 - Minneapolis, MN - The Cabooze

29 - Des Moines, IA - Wooly's

May

1 - Denver, CO - Ogden Theater

2 - Salt Lake City, UT - Complex

4 - San Jose, CA - City National Civic

5 - Anaheim, CA - Grove Anaheim

6 - Phoenix, AZ - Marquee Theater

8 - Dallas, TX - House of Blues

9 - Houston, TX - House of Blues

11 - Atlanta, GA - Masquerade

12 - Orlando, FL - House of Blues

13 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL - Revolution