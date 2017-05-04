KOBRA AND THE LOTUS Bassist BRAD KENNEDY Launches Official Sons Of Thunder Podcast This Friday With First Guest KOBRA PAIGE

This Friday, May 5th Kobra And The Lotus bassist Brad Kennedy will be kicking off his official Sons Of Thunder podcast with vocalist Kobra Paige as the first guest. This is just the start. Subscribe and follow his adventures as he hits the road and does real talk with different artists from all over the world. Check out the podcast here.

Kobra And The Lotus are gearing up for the May 12th release of their new album, Prevail I. The band have released a video for the album track “You Don’t Know”.

Frontwoman Kobra Paige states: "WHEW! I'm beyond the universe excited for us to release our first brand new video for Prevail I!! We poured the essence of all of our years of growing pains, playing shows, touring, recording, and wholehearted passion, into this video. “You Don't Know” truly captures our energy to it's fullest authentic potential like never before. Every action in our life comes down to this exact moment and sharing it with all of you. This time it's playing full throttle in the rain and I feel like I've been waiting my whole life for this. Check it out as we firmly set the precedent for what you can expect to see from us as we hit the road with the new material!!"

Kobra Paige on the story of Prevail I, the band’s most ambitious effort to date: “When we are born, we are innocent, pure, and unshaped. This mandala signifies a human at the beginning of it’s journey. Unscathed and beautiful, the mandala is each and every one of us. As this album unfolds, you will notice it’s more than just music. Prevail I is a story of visceral truth and I believe, if we’re really being honest with ourselves, everyone will find their story within it. After all, the battles may differ, but we all started as the same mandala and we are more relatable than we’d like to admit. Our only wish is that you may enjoy the freaking crap out of this album and find comfort in realizing you’re not alone.”

Produced by Jacob Hansen (Volbeat, Amaranthe, Epica) and mastered by Grammy award winning Ted Jensen, and featuring the soon to be classic songs “You Don’t Know” and “Light Me Up” that will undoubtedly usher the band to much deserved elevated hard rock status. Evolution is inevitable and Kobra And The Lotus have delivered their most powerful album to date, Prevail I, with Prevail II to complete the story in the not too distant future.

Tracklisting:

“Gotham”

“TriggerPulse”

“You Don’t Know”

“Specimen X (Mortal Chamber)”

“Light Me Up”

“Manifest Destiny”

“Victim”

“Check The Phyrg”

“Hell On Earth”

“Prevail”

Album teaser #1:

“Gotham”:

“Prevail” teaser:

Kobra And The Lotus dates with Xandria and Once Human are listed below:

May

9 - New York, NY - Webster Hall

11 - Quebec City, QC - La Source de la Martiniere

12 - Montreal, QC - Foufounes Electriques

13 - Toronto, ON - Garrison

14 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Ballroom

16 - Joliet, IL - The Forge Club

18 - Denver, CO - Moon Room

19 - Colorado Springs, CO - Black Sheep

20 - Salt Lake City, UT - Metro Bar

22 - Seattle, WA - Studio Seven

23 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theater

24 - San Francisco, CA - DNA Lounge

26 - Las Vegas, NV - Adrenaline Sports Lounge

27 - San Diego, CA - Brick By Brick

29 - Los Angeles, CA - The Regent Theater

30 - Mesa, AZ - Club Red-Mesa

Kobra And The Lotus have been confirmed as support for Beyond The Black's tour through Germany in December. The schedule is as follows:

December

7 - Essigfabrik - Cologne, Germany

8 - Colos-Saal - Aschaffenburg, Germany

9 - Substage - Karlsruhe, Germany

11 - Backstage - Munich, Germany

12 - Hellraiser - Leipzig, Germany

14 - Markthalle - Hamburg, Germany

15 - SO 36 - Berlin, Germany

16 - Matrix - Bochum, Germany

17 - Garage - Saarbrücken, Germany

Kobra And The Lotus is:

Kobra Paige (vocals)

Jasio Kulakowski (guitars)

Brad Kennedy (bass)

Marcus Lee (drums)

Photo by Nikik Photography