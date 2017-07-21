KOBRA AND THE LOTUS Debut “Light Me Up” Music Video

Canadian bashers Kobra And The Lotus have released a video for “Light Me Up”, featured on their new album, Prevail I. Watch the clip below.

Produced by Jacob Hansen (Volbeat, Amaranthe, Epica) and mastered by Grammy award winning Ted Jensen, and featuring the soon to be classic songs “You Don’t Know” and “Light Me Up” that will undoubtedly usher the band to much deserved elevated hard rock status. Evolution is inevitable and Kobra And The Lotus have delivered their most powerful album to date, Prevail I, with Prevail II to complete the story in the not too distant future.

Tracklisting:

“Gotham”

“TriggerPulse”

“You Don’t Know”

“Specimen X (Mortal Chamber)”

“Light Me Up”

“Manifest Destiny”

“Victim”

“Check The Phyrg”

“Hell On Earth”

“Prevail”

“Light Me Up” video:

“You Don’t Know” video:

“Gotham”:

Kobra And The Lotus perform next on July 27th at Metaldays in Tolmin, Slovenia. Find the band’s live schedule here.