KOBRA AND THE LOTUS Fans Cover 95% Of Evolution CD / Vinyl Production Costs Through Merchandise Purchases - "You're Really An Incredible Community"

Canadian bashers Kobra And The Lotus recently announced they were selling merchandise for their new album, Evolution, to pay for the printed new album merch and lost plane tickets / overhead due to cancelled concerts. Vocalist Kobra Paige has checked in with the following message to the fans:

"Phase 2 of the packages is in action! We’ve brought everything up to our lil apartment now and I’m working on measuring, weighing, and filling out customs forms for everything. 95% of the production costs for printing the Evolution CD / vinyl have been officially raised, and with the sale of my band van I am ecstatic to let everyone know that the bills have been paid for that! Ahhh it’s a huge deal! There’s been a massive amount of loss to regain, it’s going to take time, and this support for these CDs / vinyls alone was really game changing for me. YOU are to thank... I am so blown away by the support; it surpasses any expectations I had for this. I didn’t think it would be possible.

This was one of those moments where every moment of working hard and sometimes not understanding why paid back tenfold. I’ve gained a priceless community over the years and am surrounded by so much love. I also saw some of my friends and family jump on there as a token of showing me they were standing there with me through everything. It’s been an incredible experience and lesson of faith for me. I AM SO GRATEFUL!

It's heartwarming to know some of our beautiful vinyls and CDs we worked hard on writing are going to good homes to be appreciated instead of sitting perpetually in the dark. There are only 50 of those special edition picture discs left here for Evolution and they won't be reprinted again for the future, so I hope you were able to get one if you wanted one.

Thank you again. You're really an incredible community."

Kobra And The Lotus released their new studio album, Evolution, on September 20, 2019 via Napalm Records. The record sees the band imbued with a new fire that comes through by way of undeniable hooks, soaring guitar riffs, marching drum beats, and the soulful, bombastic vocal delivery of lead singer Kobra Paige. No longer bound by old formulas and expectations from the past, Evolution comes through with a sound that is expansive and, at times, borders on outright swagger. Each song feels like an Active Rock hit in the making, while still having the grit and feverish intensity that longtime fans have come to admire from Kobra And The Lotus.

Evolution boasts the band's most cohesive and confident material to date. For the new record, Kobra And The Lotus enlisted the services of producer Michael "Elvis" Baskette (Alter Bridge, Linkin Park, Slash, Sevendust).

"The new body of work sets the tone for the music going forward. Sonically, it’s still heavy. It highlights the showmanship and maintains the edge. At the same time, it’s approachable. It pays tribute to our influences, but it takes the next step. So, it’s a reintroduction to us and a rebirth. A firm goal was to build a strong identity and update everything. We just want to be Kobra And The Lotus; that’s what we’re doing."

The first single, "Burn!” ignites this chapter. A hummable riff snaps into a visceral verse as the frontwoman directly declares, “I really hate you, yes I do.” The track builds towards an incendiary and infectious chorus, hinging on a seesawing guttural groove and hitting like a sledgehammer.

“It’s about all of the reasons you hold yourself back,” she explains. “You literally need to burn all of those feelings, stories, excuses, and obstacles keeping you from being your own authentic self. It’s super personal. It’s a product of growing and arriving as a person. I’m realizing who I am. It’s symbolic of the rebirth,” says Kobra.

Going further into the process behind Evolution, Kobra comments, “We’ve never done a record like Evolution. We’ve flown demos over the internet back and forth or started a few ideas prior to hitting the studio. This time, we were all working together in the flesh for the full duration of the writing process. It’s a collision of everything we love. We feel like it’s the freshest and most timeless thing we’ve brought to the table.”

Tracklisting:

"Evolution"

"Burn!"

"We Come Undone"

"Wounds"

"Thundersmith"

"Circus"

"Wash Away"

"Liar"

"Get The F*ck Out Of Here"

"In The End"

"Tokyo" (Japan Version Only)

"Burn!" video: