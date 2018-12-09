KOBRA AND THE LOTUS - Guitar Tracking For New Album Underway (Video)

Canadian bashers Kobra And The Lotus are currently in the studio working on the follow-up to their Prevail album(s). Guitarist Jasio Kulakowski has posted a new video clip he recording sessions:

"Super cool guitar sounds galore on the horizon. Guitar tracking started today!"

Previous video updates from the studio, which can be viewed below.

Kobra And The Lotus recently posted a live acoustic performance of the song "You Don't Know", taken from their Prevail I album:

"We wrote most of the double album Prevail off the studio floor, and we didn't know what would come. We had a large project board with about 23 spots for all the tracks we wanted, and as they came we entered the idea or wrote into it. 'You Dont Know' came out that way. You never know what will come when you commit the time and face the challenge head on."