KOBRA AND THE LOTUS Guitarist JASIO KULAKOWSKI Checks In From The Studio - "5+ Weeks Have Totally Disappeared In The Blink Of An Eye"

Canadian bashers Kobra And The Lotus are currently in the studio working on the follow-up to their Prevail album(s). Guitarist Jasio Kulakowski (pictured right) has checked in with the following update:

"It’s been an honour and a pleasure to work on music and record some massive sounding guitar tracks with these talented and special individuals. We’re not totally done but yesterday I looked at a calendar and realized 5+ weeks have totally disappeared in a blink of an eye while in this rabbit hole, and a huge amount of work has been accomplished that we’re all going to be proud of forever. Now we are patiently waiting and working on details as our sis Kobra Paige is laying in her magic. Life is a trip, my dudes. Try to enjoy."

Video updates from the studio can be viewed below.