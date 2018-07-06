KOBRA AND THE LOTUS Guitarist JASIO KULAKOWSKI Posts Original "Modern Day Hero" SHADOWBLADE Demo From 2011 - "Don't Throw Away Your Old Ideas..."

Kobra And The Lotus guitarist Jasio Kulakowski has posted the following update:

"This is the demo that eventually was re-purposed to what became the song "Modern Day Hero" on the new Prevail II KATL record. It was originally for my old band, Shadowblade.... look at that date! Seven years later it’s seeing the light of day wth a facelift. Don’t throw away your old ideas people..."

Kobra And The Lotus recently released a video for "Velvet Roses", featured on the band's Prevail II album, released back in April via Napalm Records. Watch below.

Kobra about the song: “High impact, pure rock adrenaline!! This vid is a fabulous trip. Free falling through the sky, whipping tight turns on a planet where everything that makes sense to you doesn't apply and the impossible doesn't exist. Join this tenacious driver and her motley crew as they take guitar solos literally to "new heights" and drive you through the hard rock, adventure of your life!!!”

Prevail II details artwork, tracklisting below.

Tracklisting:

"Losing My Humanity"

"Let Me Love You"

"Ribe"

"My Immortal"

"Human Empire"

"Heartache"

"Velvet Roses"

"Modern Day Hero"

"You're Insane"

"White Water"

"The Chain"



"Let Me Love You" (Acoustic Bonus Track)

"The Chain" video:

"Let Me Love You":

"Losing My Humanity" lyric video:

Kobra And The Lotus will embark on a co-headline tour with the Butcher Babies, dubbed the Female Metal Voices Tour 2018. Other bands on the bill include Skarlett Riot, Ignea and Martyrium.

A complete list of tour dates can be found here.