KOBRA AND THE LOTUS Launch European And UK Online Stores

Canadian bashers Kobra And The Lotus have launched European and UK online stores for merchandise and limited edition apparel to reduce shipping time for fans in those territores. Check out the selection of items at this location.

Prevail I, the latest offering by Kobra And The Lotus, was released back in 2017 via Napalm Records. This is a true rock juggernaut full of blistering guitars, pounding rhythms and haunting vocal melodies taking the listener on a sonic journey.

Produced by Jacob Hansen (Volbeat, Amaranthe, Epica etc) and mastered by Grammy award winning Ted Jensen, Prevail I has undoubtedly ushered the band to a much-deserved elevated hard rock status. Evolution is inevitable and with Prevail I, Kobra And The Lotus have delivered their most powerful album to date, followed by numerous shows all over the world.