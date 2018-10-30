KOBRA AND THE LOTUS - "Let Me Love You" Live Video From European Tour 2018 Posted

An update from Kobra And The Lotus, from their tour through Europe with the Butcher Babies:

"Here's a quick vid our buddy, Jimmy, put together while we were in Europe for the Female Metal Voices Tour 2018 with Butcher Babies, Skarlett Riot, Ignea, Martyrium, and Asphodelia. We had an absolute blast touring together! Thanks to everyone for the amazing times!"

Kobra And The Lotus recently posted a live acoustic performance of the song "You Don't Know", taken from their Prevail I album:

"We wrote most of the double album Prevail off the studio floor, and we didn't know what would come. We had a large project board with about 23 spots for all the tracks we wanted, and as they came we entered the idea or wrote into it. 'You Dont Know' came out that way. You never know what will come when you commit the time and face the challenge head on."