KOBRA AND THE LOTUS, LINDSAY SCHOOLCRAFT, STRIKER, THE AGONIST Among 2020 JUNO Award Nominees In "Metal / Hard Music Album Of The Year" Category

The five nominees for the 2020 Juno Award for "Metal/Hard Music Album Of The Year" have been announced. Fighting it out this year are:

- Kobra And The Lotus - Evolution (Napalm/The Orchard)

- Lindsay Schoolcraft - Martyr (Cyper Proxy/Independent)

- Single Mothers Dine Alone - Through A Wall (The Orchard)

- Striker - Play To Win Striker (Record Breaking Records/Independent)

- The Agonist - Orphans (Rodeostar/The Orchard)

A complete list of JUNO Award nominees can be found here.

The 49th annual JUNO Awards will be broadcast live from the SaskTel Centre, Saskatoon, SK on Sunday, March 15 at 8 PM, ET (6 PM CDT) across the country on CBC, CBC Gem, CBC Radio One, CBC Music, and the CBC Listen app. The awards will also be available for audiences outside of Canada to stream at cbcmusic.ca/junos.

(Photo - Dan Sturgess of Sturge Media)