KOBRA AND THE LOTUS - Listen To "Get The F*ck Out Of Here" Arranged For Six Electric Harps

Electric harpist / keyboardist Katie Pachnos caught the attention of Kobra And The Lotus for her rendition of the band's song "Get The F*ck Out Of Here", arranged for six electric harps. The song is taken from the band's latest album, Evolution. Check out Katie's work below.

Kobra And The Lotus vocalist / founder Kobra Paige, recently had a livestream via Facebook to offer some positive vibes against the Coronavirus chaos that has a stangelhold on daily life the world over. Check it out below.

Photo by Maria Vullo Photography