Canadian metalheads Kobra And The Lotus performed at Germany's Wacken Open Air festival in summer 2012. Pro-shot video of the band's full set can be found below.

Setlist:

"Nayana"

"Welcome To My Funeral"

"Forever One"

"Heaven’s Veins"

"Sanctuary"

"My Life"

"Calm Before The Storm"

"Heaven And Hell" (Black Sabbath)

"Shades Of Evil"