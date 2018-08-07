KOBRA AND THE LOTUS Post Live Acoustic Performance Of "You Don't Know"

Canadian bashers Kobra And The Lotus have posted a live acoustic performance of the song "You Don't Know", taken from their Prevail I album:

"We wrote most of the double album Prevail off the studio floor, and we didn't know what would come. We had a large project board with about 23 spots for all the tracks we wanted, and as they came we entered the idea or wrote into it. 'You Dont Know' came out that way. You never know what will come when you commit the time and face the challenge head on."

Kobra And The Lotus will embark on a co-headline tour with the Butcher Babies, dubbed the Female Metal Voices Tour 2018. Other bands on the bill include Skarlett Riot, Ignea and Martyrium.