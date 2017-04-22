KOBRA AND THE LOTUS - Prevail I Album Pre-Order Participants Automatically Entered In Guitar Giveaway

Canadian bashers Kobra And The Lotus are gearing up for the May 12th release of their new album, Prevail I. They have checked in with the following update:

"For all of you wonderful people who have pre-purchased Prevail I through our PledgeMusic campaign and anyone who has pre-purchased our Prevail I Super Bundle, you are automatically entered to win this custom made collector's guitar! You still have chance to win if you have not qualified yet! There are a few Super Bundles still available on the Napalm USA store. Only 100 were made for this exclusive offer. If you live in Europe please in-mail or tag any one of us here and we will hook you up and arrange for shipping from the US of A! Give-away is May12th from the road! Thank you all for your amazing support! We are only weeks away from our album release and this amazing give-away! Love and Rock!"

Frontwoman Kobra Paige on the story of Prevail I, the band’s most ambitious effort to date: “When we are born, we are innocent, pure, and unshaped. This mandala signifies a human at the beginning of it’s journey. Unscathed and beautiful, the mandala is each and every one of us. As this album unfolds, you will notice it’s more than just music. Prevail I is a story of visceral truth and I believe, if we’re really being honest with ourselves, everyone will find their story within it. After all, the battles may differ, but we all started as the same mandala and we are more relatable than we’d like to admit. Our only wish is that you may enjoy the freaking crap out of this album and find comfort in realizing you’re not alone.”

Produced by Jacob Hansen (Volbeat, Amaranthe, Epica) and mastered by Grammy award winning Ted Jensen, and featuring the soon to be classic songs “You Don’t Know” and “Light Me Up” that will undoubtedly usher the band to much deserved elevated hard rock status. Evolution is inevitable and Kobra And The Lotus have delivered their most powerful album to date, Prevail I, with Prevail II to complete the story in the not too distant future.

Tracklisting:

“Gotham”

“TriggerPulse”

“You Don’t Know”

“Specimen X (Mortal Chamber)”

“Light Me Up”

“Manifest Destiny”

“Victim”

“Check The Phyrg”

“Hell On Earth”

“Prevail”

Album teaser #1:

“You Don’t Know”:

“Gotham”:

“Prevail” teaser:

Studio diary videos:

Part 1:

Part 2:

Part 3:

Kobra And The Lotus have been confirmed as support for Beyond The Black's tour through Germany in December. The schedule is as follows:

December

7 - Essigfabrik - Cologne, Germany

8 - Colos-Saal - Aschaffenburg, Germany

9 - Substage - Karlsruhe, Germany

11 - Backstage - Munich, Germany

12 - Hellraiser - Leipzig, Germany

14 - Markthalle - Hamburg, Germany

15 - SO 36 - Berlin, Germany

16 - Matrix - Bochum, Germany

17 - Garage - Saarbrücken, Germany

Kobra And The Lotus is:

Kobra Paige (vocals)

Jasio Kulakowski (guitars)

Brad Kennedy (bass)

Marcus Lee (drums)