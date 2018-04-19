KOBRA AND THE LOTUS - Prevail II Album Teaser #2 Streaming (Video)

Kobra And The Lotus will deliver Prevail II on April 27th via Napalm Records. A second album teaser video can be found below.

Prevail II is the proverbial yang to the yin and continues right where Kobra And The Lotus left off in 2017. Pre-order the album here.

Tracklisting:

"Losing My Humanity"

"Let Me Love You"

"Ribe"

"My Immortal"

"Human Empire"

"Heartache"

"Velvet Roses"

"Modern Day Hero"

"You're Insane"

"White Water"

"The Chain"

"Let Me Love You" (Acoustic Bonus Track)

