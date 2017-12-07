KOBRA AND THE LOTUS Release "Hell On Earth" Lyric Video

Prevail I, the latest offering by Canada's Kobra And The Lotus, was released back in via Napalm Records. This is a true rock juggernaut full of blistering guitars, pounding rhythms and haunting vocal melodies taking the listener on a sonic journey.

Produced by Jacob Hansen (Volbeat, Amaranthe, Epica etc) and mastered by Grammy award winning Ted Jensen, Prevail I has undoubtedly ushered the band to a much-deserved elevated hard rock status. Evolution is inevitable and with Prevail I, Kobra And The Lotus have delivered their most powerful album to date, followed by numerous shows all over the world.

Today, Kobra And The Lotus are kicking off their tour with Beyond The Black and to celebrate their tour start, the band has just unleashed a brand new lyric video for the track "Hell On Earth", taken from Prevail I.

Says vocalist Kobra Paige: "More than often the level of misery or bliss we experience can be altered or exchanged by the state of our mental thoughts. Our own hell on earth is right in front of us if we want it to be. What will you choose to be today, the problem or the solution?"

Tour dates with Beyond The Black are listed below:

December

7 - Essigfabrik - Cologne, Germany

8 - Colos-Saal - Aschaffenburg, Germany

9 - Substage - Karlsruhe, Germany

11 - Backstage - Munich, Germany

12 - Hellraiser - Leipzig, Germany

14 - Markthalle - Hamburg, Germany

15 - SO 36 - Berlin, Germany

16 - Matrix - Bochum, Germany

17 - Garage - Saarbrücken, Germany