KOBRA AND THE LOTUS Release “Losing My Humanity” Guitar Playthrough Video

Kobra And The Lotus kept their word and will soon deliver the second part of their opus magnum one year after the successful release of rock juggernaut Prevail I. Prevail II is the proverbial yang to the yin and continues right where Kobra And The Lotus left off in 2017. The album is set for release on April 27th via Napalm Records. A guitar playthrough for "Losing My Humanity" can be found below.

Says vocalist Kobra Paige about the album: "Humanity. One of the greatest struggles of our human existence is to retain it. This sequel album takes a deeper dive into the darkness of our psyche and explores the personal torment and struggle we inflict upon ourselves, one another, and the earth. It has become common place for people to give up on themselves and lose their belief in their abilities and self-worth. This in turn affects our daily actions/behaviour. We are a cripplingly, self-harming species BUT we are also profoundly capable beings of altruism, evolution, and positivity. This album will close the 'Prevail' double sequel on the lightest of all notes by acknowledging that every single person has a desire to be and deserves to be truly seen, loved, and heard. When the ignorance is cleared, we can recognize that we are all in this together."

Tracklisting:

"Losing My Humanity"

"Let Me Love You"

"Ribe"

"My Immortal"

"Human Empire"

"Heartache"

"Velvet Roses"

"Modern Day Hero"

"You're Insane"

"White Water"

"The Chain"

"Let Me Love You" (Acoustic Bonus Track)

"Losing My Humanity" guitar playthrough:

"Losing My Humanity" lyric video:

Kobra And The Lotus vocalist Kobra Paige recently contacted BraveWords with the news that guitarist Ronny Gutierrez, who some people might recognize as the touring guitarist for Soilwork when David Andersson was sidelined, has joined the band.

Kobra: "This guy's positivity is infectious. I feel so grateful that he will be joining the KATL team and I already know he will fit in perfectly alongside Jasio. The two already bonded a year prior at NAMM and I have no doubt that they will compliment each others creativities. He's another killer creative force that I can't wait to incorporate into our sound. We are already in the stages of planning the next album and he will certainly be a part of it. Welcome to the family!"

Ronny: "Alas, the stars have aligned! I’m so thrilled to join the KATL family on their musical journey. The vibes have been really great and I’m incredibly excited for the possibility of an amazing future together.”

(Photo - Nat Enemede Photography)