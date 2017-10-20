KOBRA AND THE LOTUS Release “Prevail” Lyric Video

Canadian bashers Kobra And The Lotus have released a lyric video for “Prevail”, featured on their new album, Prevail I. Watch the clip below.

Produced by Jacob Hansen (Volbeat, Amaranthe, Epica) and mastered by Grammy award winning Ted Jensen, and featuring the soon to be classic songs “You Don’t Know” and “Light Me Up” that will undoubtedly usher the band to much deserved elevated hard rock status. Evolution is inevitable and Kobra And The Lotus have delivered their most powerful album to date, Prevail I, with Prevail II to complete the story in the not too distant future.

Tracklisting:

“Gotham”

“TriggerPulse”

“You Don’t Know”

“Specimen X (Mortal Chamber)”

“Light Me Up”

“Manifest Destiny”

“Victim”

“Check The Phyrg”

“Hell On Earth”

“Prevail”

“Prevail” lyric video:

“Light Me Up” video:

“You Don’t Know” video:

“Gotham”:

Kobra And The Lotus have updated their 2017 European tour schedule, which now includes dates supporting The Haunted and Kamelot for select shows prior to going out with Beyond The Black in December. Their schedule is now as follows:

November

3 - Olympia-Kortteli - Tampere, Finland (with The Haunted)

4 - Nosturi - Helsinki, Finland (with The Haunted)

5 - Gong - Turku, Finland (with The Haunted)

8 - venue tba - St.Petersburg, Russia(with Kamelot)

9 - venue tba - Moscow, Russia (with Kamelot)

16 - Traffic Live Club - Roma, Italy

17 - Circolo Svolta - Rozzano, Italy

18 - Hall of Fame - Wetzikon, Switzerland

20 - Merleyn - Nijmegen, Netherlands

22 - Talking Heads - Southampton, United Kingdom

23 - Crauford Arms - Milton Keynes, United Kingdom

24 - Rebellion - Manchester, United Kingdom

25 - The Rox - Dublin, Ireland

26 - Voodoo - Belfast, Northern Ireland

28 - The Audio - Glasgow, United Kingdom

29 - Think Tank - Newcastle, United Kingdom

30 - Slade Rooms - Wolverhampton, United Kingdom

December

1 - The Cobblestones - Bridgwater, United Kingdom

2 - Corporation - Sheffield, United Kingdom

3 - Underworld - London, United Kingdom

7 - Essigfabrik - Cologne, Germany

8 - Colos-Saal - Aschaffenburg, Germany

9 - Substage - Karlsruhe, Germany

11 - Backstage - Munich, Germany

12 - Hellraiser - Leipzig, Germany

14 - Markthalle - Hamburg, Germany

15 - SO 36 - Berlin, Germany

16 - Matrix - Bochum, Germany

17 - Garage - Saarbrücken, Germany