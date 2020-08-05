KOBRA AND THE LOTUS Selling Evolution Album Merchadise To Cover Printing Costs And Overhead Due To Cancelled Shows

Kobra Paige, vocalist for Canadian bashers Kobra And The Lotus, has checked in with the following message to the fans:

"The new album Evolution merch won't be able to make it around the world so it will have to be sent to you. All proceeds will be used to pay for the printed new album merch and lost plane tickets / overhead due to cancelled concerts. 'Fair Trade' bundles have been created as well, as costs have been lowered as much as possible for almost all merch items in order to make it as affordable as can be for you; 5% discount code off as a token of gratitude for your support =-D KATLNATIONAPPRECIATION

For those of you who can support the project in any way, I'm eternally grateful and to those who can't I am equally grateful and wishing you strength through your struggles. Love always and good wishes from me to all of you. May better times be ahead for you us all!"

Kobra And The Lotus released their new studio album, Evolution, on September 20, 2019 via Napalm Records. The record sees the band imbued with a new fire that comes through by way of undeniable hooks, soaring guitar riffs, marching drum beats, and the soulful, bombastic vocal delivery of lead singer Kobra Paige. No longer bound by old formulas and expectations from the past, Evolution comes through with a sound that is expansive and, at times, borders on outright swagger. Each song feels like an Active Rock hit in the making, while still having the grit and feverish intensity that longtime fans have come to admire from Kobra And The Lotus.

Evolution boasts the band's most cohesive and confident material to date. For the new record, Kobra And The Lotus enlisted the services of producer Michael "Elvis" Baskette (Alter Bridge, Linkin Park, Slash, Sevendust).

"The new body of work sets the tone for the music going forward. Sonically, it’s still heavy. It highlights the showmanship and maintains the edge. At the same time, it’s approachable. It pays tribute to our influences, but it takes the next step. So, it’s a reintroduction to us and a rebirth. A firm goal was to build a strong identity and update everything. We just want to be Kobra And The Lotus; that’s what we’re doing."

The first single, "Burn!” ignites this chapter. A hummable riff snaps into a visceral verse as the frontwoman directly declares, “I really hate you, yes I do.” The track builds towards an incendiary and infectious chorus, hinging on a seesawing guttural groove and hitting like a sledgehammer.

“It’s about all of the reasons you hold yourself back,” she explains. “You literally need to burn all of those feelings, stories, excuses, and obstacles keeping you from being your own authentic self. It’s super personal. It’s a product of growing and arriving as a person. I’m realizing who I am. It’s symbolic of the rebirth,” says Kobra.

Going further into the process behind Evolution, Kobra comments, “We’ve never done a record like Evolution. We’ve flown demos over the internet back and forth or started a few ideas prior to hitting the studio. This time, we were all working together in the flesh for the full duration of the writing process. It’s a collision of everything we love. We feel like it’s the freshest and most timeless thing we’ve brought to the table.”

Tracklisting:

"Evolution"

"Burn!"

"We Come Undone"

"Wounds"

"Thundersmith"

"Circus"

"Wash Away"

"Liar"

"Get The F*ck Out Of Here"

"In The End"

"Tokyo" (Japan Version Only)

"Burn!" video:

(Photo - Dan Sturgess of Sturge Media)