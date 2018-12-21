KOBRA AND THE LOTUS - "Six Lead Vocal Tracks Down, Ladies And Jellybeans!" (Video)

Canadian bashers Kobra And The Lotus are currently in the studio working on the follow-up to their Prevail album(s). Vocalist Kobra Paige has posted a brief video snippet from the studio.

More video updates from the studio can be viewed below.

Below is a recent update from Kobra And The Lotus from their tour through Europe with the Butcher Babies:

"Here's a quick vid our buddy, Jimmy, put together while we were in Europe for the Female Metal Voices Tour 2018 with Butcher Babies, Skarlett Riot, Ignea, Martyrium, and Asphodelia. We had an absolute blast touring together! Thanks to everyone for the amazing times!"