KOBRA AND THE LOTUS Take Over Official Napalm Records Instagram Page This Thursday; New Single / Video Planned For June Release

Kobra And The Lotus vocalist Kobra Paige has posted the following update:

"Join us for a behind-the-scenes experience on set of our brand new music vid this Thursday, April 18th. We’ll be taking over Napalm Records Instagram for the day. They don’t know what they’ve gotten themselves into! This will be for our firstst single off our upcoming sixth album release. Expectations for June release date."

Go to the official Napalm Records Instagram page here.

Video updates from the recording sessions for the as-yet-untitled sixth album can be viewed below.