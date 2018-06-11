KOBRA AND THE LOTUS Teaming Up With BUTCHER BABIES For Co-Headlining European Tour In October 2018

Kobra And The Lotus will embark on a co-headline tour with the Butcher Babies, dubbed the Female Metal Voices Tour 2018. Other bands on the bill include Skarlett Riot, Ignea and Martyrium.

Prevail II is the proverbial yang to the yin and continues right where Kobra And The Lotus left off in 2017. The album will be released this Friday (April 27th) via Napalm Records and is available for pre-order here.

The band recently unveiled their video for a cover of the Fleetwood Mac classic "The Chain".

Says Kobra about the video and song: "We couldn't be more stoked to release the final closer to our Prevail album series!! We've chosen a classic, recorded in 1976, and we hope to connect and carry the magic forward from that musical era. Here it is, 'The Chain' by Fleetwood Mac, in full Kobra And The Lotus spirit. Can you recognize it?"

More Prevail II details below.

Tracklisting:

"Losing My Humanity"

"Let Me Love You"

"Ribe"

"My Immortal"

"Human Empire"

"Heartache"

"Velvet Roses"

"Modern Day Hero"

"You're Insane"

"White Water"

"The Chain"

"Let Me Love You" (Acoustic Bonus Track)

Album teaser #1:

Album teaser #2:

"Let Me Love You":

"Losing My Humanity" lyric video:

A complete list of tour dates can be found here.