KOBRA AND THE LOTUS To Release Evolution Album In September; "Burn!" Music Video Posted

Calgary-based hard rock quintet, Kobra And The Lotus, return with their new studio album, Evolution, out September 20 via Napalm Records.

The upcoming LP sees the band imbued with a new fire that comes through by way of undeniable hooks, soaring guitar riffs, marching drum beats, and the soulful, bombastic vocal delivery of lead singer Kobra Paige. No longer bound by old formulas and expectations from the past, Evolution comes through with a sound that is expansive and, at times, borders on outright swagger. Each song feels like an Active Rock hit in the making, while still having the grit and feverish intensity that longtime fans have come to admire from Kobra And The Lotus.

The band has dropped their music video for the new single, "Burn!", which can be seen below.

Evolution boasts the band's most cohesive and confident material to date. For the new record, Kobra And The Lotus enlisted the services of producer Michael "Elvis" Baskette (Alter Bridge, Linkin Park, Slash, Sevendust).

"The new body of work sets the tone for the music going forward. Sonically, it’s still heavy. It highlights the showmanship and maintains the edge. At the same time, it’s approachable. It pays tribute to our influences, but it takes the next step. So, it’s a reintroduction to us and a rebirth. A firm goal was to build a strong identity and update everything. We just want to be Kobra And The Lotus; that’s what we’re doing."

The first single, "Burn!” ignites this chapter. A hummable riff snaps into a visceral verse as the frontwoman directly declares, “I really hate you, yes I do.” The track builds towards an incendiary and infectious chorus, hinging on a seesawing guttural groove and hitting like a sledgehammer.

“It’s about all of the reasons you hold yourself back,” she explains. “You literally need to burn all of those feelings, stories, excuses, and obstacles keeping you from being your own authentic self. It’s super personal. It’s a product of growing and arriving as a person. I’m realizing who I am. It’s symbolic of the rebirth,” says Kobra.

Going further into the process behind Evolution, Kobra comments, “We’ve never done a record like Evolution. We’ve flown demos over the internet back and forth or started a few ideas prior to hitting the studio. This time, we were all working together in the flesh for the full duration of the writing process. It’s a collision of everything we love. We feel like it’s the freshest and most timeless thing we’ve brought to the table.”

Pre-orders for Evolution are available here.

Tracklisting:

"Evolution"

"Burn!"

"We Come Undone"

"Wounds"

"Thundersmith"

"Circus"

"Wash Away"

"Liar"

"Get The F*ck Out Of Here"

"In The End"

"Tokyo" (Japan Version Only)

"Burn!" video:

In addition to the release of their new record, Kobra And The Lotus will hit the road starting next month with Sebastian Bach. The trek kicks off on August 29 in Nashville, TN and concludes on November 1 in Ft. Myers, FL.

Dates

August

29 - Nashville, TN - Mercy Lounge

31 - Charlotte, NC - Amos'Southend

September

2 - Huntsville, AL - Sidetracks Music Hall

3 - Columbus, OH - Skully's Music Diner

4 - Lakewood, OH - Phantasy

6 - Stafford Springs, CT - Stafford Palace Theater

9 - Laconia, NH - Granite State Music Hall

10 - Hampton Beach, NH - Wally's

11 - Portland, ME - Aura

13 - Harrison, OH - The Blue Note

14 - Flint, MI - The Mashine Shop

15 - Grand Rapids, MI - The Intersection

18 - Kansasville, WI - 1175 Sports Park & Eatery

19 - ST.Louis , MO - Delmar Hall

20 - Lombard, IL - Brauer House

22 - Lexington, KY - Manchester Music Hall

25 - New York, NY - Sony Hall

26 - Harrisburg, PA - Club XL Live

27 - Lynchburg, VA - Phase 2

29 - Warrendale, PA - Jergel's Rhythm Grille

October

1 - Atlanta, GA - Jergel's Rhythm Grille

3 - Wichita, KS - The Wave Outdoor

5 - Golden, CO - Dirty Dogs Roadhouse

6 - Albuquerque, NM - Sunshine Theater

10 - Ramona, CA - Ramona Mainstage

11 - West Hollywood, CA - Whisky A Go Go

12 - West Hollywood, CA - Whisky A Go Go

17 - Roswell, NM - The Liberty

18 - Oklahoma, OK - Diamond Ballroom

19 - Waco, TX - The Backyard Bar Stage and Grill

20 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey Bar N' Grill

22 - Houston, TX - House Of Blues

23 - San Antonio, TX - Aztec Theatre

24 - Corpus Christi, TX - House Of Rock

25 - Lafayette, LA - The District

26 - Miramar Beach, FL - The Village Door Music Hall

30 - Orlando, FL - Hard Rock Live

31 - Savannah, GA - Victory North

November

1 - Fort Myers, FL - The Ranch Concert Hall & Saloon

(Photo - Dan Sturgess of Sturge Media)