KOBRA AND THE LOTUS To Support BEYOND THE BLACK On Germany Tour In December 2017

Canadian bashers Kobra And The Lotus have been confirmed as support for Beyond The Black's tour through Germany in December. The schedule is as follows:

December

7 - Essigfabrik - Cologne, Germany

8 - Colos-Saal - Aschaffenburg, Germany

9 - Substage - Karlsruhe, Germany

11 - Backstage - Munich, Germany

12 - Hellraiser - Leipzig, Germany

14 - Markthalle - Hamburg, Germany

15 - SO 36 - Berlin, Germany

16 - Matrix - Bochum, Germany

17 - Garage - Saarbrücken, Germany

German symphonic metallers, Beyond The Black,

Kobra And The Lotus will release their new album, Prevail I, on May 12th via Napalm Records. A first album teaser video is available for streaming below.

Prevail I is available for pre-order in exclusive bundle packages via the Napalm Records Webstore here.

Frontwoman Kobra Paige on the story of Prevail I, the band’s most ambitious effort to date: “When we are born, we are innocent, pure, and unshaped. This mandala signifies a human at the beginning of it’s journey. Unscathed and beautiful, the mandala is each and every one of us. As this album unfolds, you will notice it’s more than just music. Prevail I is a story of visceral truth and I believe, if we’re really being honest with ourselves, everyone will find their story within it. After all, the battles may differ, but we all started as the same mandala and we are more relatable than we’d like to admit. Our only wish is that you may enjoy the freaking crap out of this album and find comfort in realizing you’re not alone.”

Produced by Jacob Hansen (Volbeat, Amaranthe, Epica) and mastered by Grammy award winning Ted Jensen, and featuring the soon to be classic songs “You Don’t Know” and “Light Me Up” that will undoubtedly usher the band to much deserved elevated hard rock status. Evolution is inevitable and Kobra And The Lotus have delivered their most powerful album to date, Prevail I, with Prevail II to complete the story in the not too distant future.

Tracklisting:

“Gotham”

“TriggerPulse”

“You Don’t Know”

“Specimen X (Mortal Chamber)”

“Light Me Up”

“Manifest Destiny”

“Victim”

“Check The Phyrg”

“Hell On Earth”

“Prevail”

Kobra And The Lotus is:

Kobra Paige (vocals)

Jasio Kulakowski (guitars)

Brad Kennedy (bass)

Marcus Lee (drums)