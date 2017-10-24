KOBRA AND THE LOTUS To Support KAMELOT In Tel Aviv, Israel With Special Acoustic Set
October 24, 2017, 19 minutes ago
Canadian bashers Kobra And The Lotus have been tapped to support Kamelot in Tel Aviv, Israel on November 11th. Vocalist Kobra Paige and guitarist Jasio Kulakowski will perform an special acoutsic set prior to Kamelot hitting the stage.
Kobra And The Lotus have released a lyric video for “Prevail”, featured on their new album, Prevail I. Watch the clip below.
Produced by Jacob Hansen (Volbeat, Amaranthe, Epica) and mastered by Grammy award winning Ted Jensen, and featuring the soon to be classic songs “You Don’t Know” and “Light Me Up” that will undoubtedly usher the band to much deserved elevated hard rock status. Evolution is inevitable and Kobra And The Lotus have delivered their most powerful album to date, Prevail I, with Prevail II to complete the story in the not too distant future.
Tracklisting:
“Gotham”
“TriggerPulse”
“You Don’t Know”
“Specimen X (Mortal Chamber)”
“Light Me Up”
“Manifest Destiny”
“Victim”
“Check The Phyrg”
“Hell On Earth”
“Prevail”
“Prevail” lyric video:
“Light Me Up” video:
“You Don’t Know” video:
“Gotham”:
Kobra And The Lotus have updated their 2017 European tour schedule, which now includes dates supporting The Haunted and Kamelot for select shows prior to going out with Beyond The Black in December. Their schedule is now as follows:
November
3 - Olympia-Kortteli - Tampere, Finland (with The Haunted)
4 - Nosturi - Helsinki, Finland (with The Haunted)
5 - Gong - Turku, Finland (with The Haunted)
8 - venue tba - St.Petersburg, Russia (with Kamelot)
9 - venue tba - Moscow, Russia (with Kamelot)
11 - Havana Club - Tel Aviv, Israel (with Kamelot)
16 - Traffic Live Club - Roma, Italy
17 - Circolo Svolta - Rozzano, Italy
18 - Hall of Fame - Wetzikon, Switzerland
20 - Merleyn - Nijmegen, Netherlands
22 - Talking Heads - Southampton, United Kingdom
23 - Crauford Arms - Milton Keynes, United Kingdom
24 - Rebellion - Manchester, United Kingdom
25 - The Rox - Dublin, Ireland
26 - Voodoo - Belfast, Northern Ireland
28 - The Audio - Glasgow, United Kingdom
29 - Think Tank - Newcastle, United Kingdom
30 - Slade Rooms - Wolverhampton, United Kingdom
December
1 - The Cobblestones - Bridgwater, United Kingdom
2 - Corporation - Sheffield, United Kingdom
3 - Underworld - London, United Kingdom
7 - Essigfabrik - Cologne, Germany
8 - Colos-Saal - Aschaffenburg, Germany
9 - Substage - Karlsruhe, Germany
11 - Backstage - Munich, Germany
12 - Hellraiser - Leipzig, Germany
14 - Markthalle - Hamburg, Germany
15 - SO 36 - Berlin, Germany
16 - Matrix - Bochum, Germany
17 - Garage - Saarbrücken, Germany