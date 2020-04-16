KOBRA AND THE LOTUS Vocalist KOBRA PAIGE, KAMELOT Singer TOMMY KAREVIK Going Live With Metal Hammer España On Instagram This Sunday

Kobra And The Lotus vocalist Kobra Paige has checked in with the following announcement:

"This Sunday at 7:00 pm CET, Tommy (Karevik / Kamelot) and I are going live on Instagram on Metal Hammer Spain and The Metal Circus. We're looking forward to doing a visit with whoever wants to tune in and chat about the quarantine, isolation, and what's been going on!"

Watch the Metal Hammer Spain Instagram page here for updates and to tune in.

Back in March, Kobra held a livestream via Facebook to offer some positive vibes against the Coronavirus chaos that has a stangelhold on daily life the world over. Check it out below.