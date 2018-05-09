KOBRA AND THE LOTUS Vocalist KOBRA PAIGE On Being Encouraged By Former Record Label To Be Mysterious - "It Was Not Fun; That Didn't Last Very Long"

Kobra And The Lotus vocalist Kobra Paige recently spoke with Psychology Today for a deeply personal interview that goes beyond her music. An excerpt from the story is available below:

As we become enveloped in a cycle of self-criticism and people pleasing, we inadvertently become less available to be empathic towards others. Worse, we may inadvertently expect others to ignore their true selves in order to please us. The result is not genuine connection, but rather a fear-based system where everyone involved is hiding who they are and feeling lonely, misunderstood and disconnected.

Kobra Paige, the singer-songwriter behind the heavy metal band Kobra And The Lotus knows this cycle well.

“We put so much weight on identifying what and who we are every day, to the point of it being painful for ourselves a lot of the time. Because everyone is identifying what and who they are and what they want to be seen as – at the same time we’re all in our own minds and our own worlds. So when we’re stuck inside this feeling of being misunderstood it becomes frustrating. And it becomes victimizing in a way to yourself, to the point of where you’re just hurting because you don’t understand why people can’t really see you. Or they think you’re a certain way and they don’t know anything about you.”

Sometimes the pressure to please others is based on subtle communications in which we infer what others want and try to present ourselves accordingly. But in the music business, there are times when expectations are more direct. Paige described feeling that she was pressured to create a persona that made her less known and available to her fans.

“When we signed to Universal Canada on our second album, I was definitely being encouraged to be more mysterious and to maintain this image. The label wanted it to be rock and roll and sexy – and not disclosing much information about myself. So, when talking in interviews, don’t say so much – maybe wear sunglasses sometimes. It was not fun. That didn’t last very long.”

Read the complete story here.

Prevail II is the proverbial yang to the yin and continues right where Kobra And The Lotus left off in 2017. The album will be released this Friday (April 27th) via Napalm Records and is available for pre-order here.

The band recently unveiled their video for a cover of the Fleetwood Mac classic "The Chain".

Says Kobra about the video and song: "We couldn't be more stoked to release the final closer to our Prevail album series!! We've chosen a classic, recorded in 1976, and we hope to connect and carry the magic forward from that musical era. Here it is, 'The Chain' by Fleetwood Mac, in full Kobra And The Lotus spirit. Can you recognize it?"

More Prevail II details below.

Tracklisting:

"Losing My Humanity"

"Let Me Love You"

"Ribe"

"My Immortal"

"Human Empire"

"Heartache"

"Velvet Roses"

"Modern Day Hero"

"You're Insane"

"White Water"

"The Chain"

"Let Me Love You" (Acoustic Bonus Track)

Album teaser #1:

Album teaser #2:

"Let Me Love You":

"Losing My Humanity" lyric video:

A complete list of tour dates can be found here.