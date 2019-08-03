KOBRA AND THE LOTUS Vocalist KOBRA PAIGE Talks Upcoming Support Tour With SEBASTIAN BACH - "He Was A Really Cool Dude About This"

During a recent live Facebook chat with the fans, Kobra And The Lotus vocalist Kobra Paige commented on the band's upcoming tour supporting Sebastian Bach.

Kobra: "The cool thing about Sebastian Bach is that this guy did not need a support for his tour, and he just chose to take us. It's cool to see someone in the industry that is genuinley out to help other up-and-coming bands. Nowadays you hear about a lot of politics that go into trying to tour with a band (artist) that has a significant reputation, so he was a really cool dude about this."

Check out the complete chat below.

Sebastian Bach's 2019 tour dates with Kobra And The Lotus supporting are listed below.

Tour dates:

August

29 - Nashville, TN - Mercy Lounge

30 - Anderson, SC - William A Floyd Amphitheater

31 - Charlotte, NC - Amos Southend (SOLD OUT)

September

2 - Huntsville, AL - Side Tracks Music Hall (SOLD OUT)

3 - Columbus, OH - Skully's

4 - Cleveland, OH - Phantasy

6 - Stafford Springs, CT - Palace Theater (SOLD OUT)

9 - Laconia, NH - Granite State Music Hall

10 - Hampton Beach, NH - Wally's

11 - Portland, ME - Aura

13 - Harrison, OH - The Blue Note

14 - Flint, MI - The Machine Shop

15 - Grand Rapids, MI - The Intersection

18 - Kansasville, WI - 1175

19 - St. Louis, MO - Delmar Hall

20 - Lombard, IL - Brauer House

21 - Dubuque, IA - Q Casino

22 - Lexington, KY - Manchester Music Hall

25 - New York, NY - Sony Hall

26 - Harrisburg, PA - XL Live

27 - Lynchburg, VA - Phase 2

28 - Waterloo, NY - The Vine at Del Lago

29 - Warrendale, PA - Jergel's (SOLD OUT)

October

1 - Atlanta, GA - Variety Playhouse

3 - Wichita, KS - WAVE

5 - Golden, CO - Dirty Dogs Roadhouse (Outdoor)

6 - Albuquerque, NM - Sunshine Theater

10 - Ramona, CA - Ramona Mainstage

11 - Los Angeles, CA - Whisky A Go Go (Night 1) (SOLD OUT)

12 - Los Angeles, CA - Whisky A Go Go (Night 2) (SOLD OUT)

17 - Roswell, NM - Liberty Theater

18 - Oklahoma City, OK - Diamond Ballroom

19 - Waco, TX - The Backyard

20 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey Bar N' Grill

22 - Houston, TX - House of Blues

23 - San Antonio, TX - Aztec Theater

24 - Corpus Christi, TX - House of Rock

25 - Lafayette, LA - The District

26 - Miramar Beach, FL - Village Door Music Hall

30 - Orlando, FL - Hard Rock

31 - Savannah, GA - Victory North

November

1 - Ft. Myers, FL - The Ranch

2 - Pinellas Park, FL - England Brothers Park