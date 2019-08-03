KOBRA AND THE LOTUS Vocalist KOBRA PAIGE Talks Upcoming Support Tour With SEBASTIAN BACH - "He Was A Really Cool Dude About This"
During a recent live Facebook chat with the fans, Kobra And The Lotus vocalist Kobra Paige commented on the band's upcoming tour supporting Sebastian Bach.
Kobra: "The cool thing about Sebastian Bach is that this guy did not need a support for his tour, and he just chose to take us. It's cool to see someone in the industry that is genuinley out to help other up-and-coming bands. Nowadays you hear about a lot of politics that go into trying to tour with a band (artist) that has a significant reputation, so he was a really cool dude about this."
Check out the complete chat below.
Sebastian Bach's 2019 tour dates with Kobra And The Lotus supporting are listed below.
Tour dates:
August
29 - Nashville, TN - Mercy Lounge
30 - Anderson, SC - William A Floyd Amphitheater
31 - Charlotte, NC - Amos Southend (SOLD OUT)
September
2 - Huntsville, AL - Side Tracks Music Hall (SOLD OUT)
3 - Columbus, OH - Skully's
4 - Cleveland, OH - Phantasy
6 - Stafford Springs, CT - Palace Theater (SOLD OUT)
9 - Laconia, NH - Granite State Music Hall
10 - Hampton Beach, NH - Wally's
11 - Portland, ME - Aura
13 - Harrison, OH - The Blue Note
14 - Flint, MI - The Machine Shop
15 - Grand Rapids, MI - The Intersection
18 - Kansasville, WI - 1175
19 - St. Louis, MO - Delmar Hall
20 - Lombard, IL - Brauer House
21 - Dubuque, IA - Q Casino
22 - Lexington, KY - Manchester Music Hall
25 - New York, NY - Sony Hall
26 - Harrisburg, PA - XL Live
27 - Lynchburg, VA - Phase 2
28 - Waterloo, NY - The Vine at Del Lago
29 - Warrendale, PA - Jergel's (SOLD OUT)
October
1 - Atlanta, GA - Variety Playhouse
3 - Wichita, KS - WAVE
5 - Golden, CO - Dirty Dogs Roadhouse (Outdoor)
6 - Albuquerque, NM - Sunshine Theater
10 - Ramona, CA - Ramona Mainstage
11 - Los Angeles, CA - Whisky A Go Go (Night 1) (SOLD OUT)
12 - Los Angeles, CA - Whisky A Go Go (Night 2) (SOLD OUT)
17 - Roswell, NM - Liberty Theater
18 - Oklahoma City, OK - Diamond Ballroom
19 - Waco, TX - The Backyard
20 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey Bar N' Grill
22 - Houston, TX - House of Blues
23 - San Antonio, TX - Aztec Theater
24 - Corpus Christi, TX - House of Rock
25 - Lafayette, LA - The District
26 - Miramar Beach, FL - Village Door Music Hall
30 - Orlando, FL - Hard Rock
31 - Savannah, GA - Victory North
November
1 - Ft. Myers, FL - The Ranch
2 - Pinellas Park, FL - England Brothers Park